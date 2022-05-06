Letter: Joelle Gallagher cares about Napa County

I would like to add my voice in support of Joelle Gallagher for Napa County supervisor for District 1. I had the privilege of working closely with Joelle while I served as the Napa County public health officer and she was the executive director of COPE Family Services. Joelle built COPE from a small agency providing home visiting services to struggling families with young children to the large multi-service agency now called the COPE Family Center. Her service to children and families most in need in Napa County continued when she left COPE to serve as executive director of First 5 Napa County.

Joelle’s long standing service and commitment to improving the lives of the people who call Napa County home is well known to many people, but Joelle brings much more than this to the table. As county health officer, I first worked with Joelle on the implementation of a very technically complex new, state-funded home visiting program. I was incredibly impressed with Joelle’s strategic assessment of the potential pitfalls of the program as envisioned by the state and the strong management skills she employed in implementing the program in a way that maximized its benefit to the families being served while avoiding many of pitfalls that led to the program’s failure in other counties. Whether it was issues of workforce or data collection, or grants management, Joelle’s knowledge, skills and creativity were the key to success.

Over the years, I have watched Joelle employ many of these same skills in her work at First 5 and as a Napa County Planning Commissioner. I know that being a good manager and understanding how county and state governments work and how the money flows aren’t “sexy,” and don’t lend themselves to campaign slogans or yard signs, but these are exactly the skills we need in our elected officials.

Vision, commitment, and compassion go a long way – and Joelle clearly has these – but understanding the complexity of how government works and what goes into managing a complex organization like Napa County will be essential to getting things done and making changes that benefit the people who live in Napa County.

I believe that Joelle Gallagher is a leader who has the knowledge, skills and experience to ensure the county makes the best use of the millions of dollars currently flowing from the state to the county and to ensure that the Napa County Board of Supervisors keeps the needs and wants of the residents of Napa County front and center.

Karen L. Smith

Napa