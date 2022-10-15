 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Joelle Gallagher clear choice for District 1

Napa County needs leaders on the Board of Supervisors who have experience balancing budgets, running organizations efficiently, and serving with fiscal responsibility.

With more than 20 years of working in accounting and financial services, I have seen what happens when organizations lack responsible, experienced leadership. I also have seen the incredible work organizations can do when empowered with leadership that understands management and fiscal decision making.

One of my best examples of the latter came when I was board chair of Cope Family Center here in Napa and Joelle Gallagher served as our executive director.

Joelle ensured that thousands of families had the education and support they needed to nurture their children and provide for their future. She did this with a budget dependent on grants and donations. She managed the organization in a transparent, accountable, and responsible way. Not to mention the care and enthusiasm she showed for those in need.

It’s not just me who thinks so. Under Joelle’s leadership, Cope was awarded “Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year” in 2008 and the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership awarded Joelle the “Excellence in Leadership” award in 2016.

I have full confidence that Joelle will bring her managerial expertise, and care and compassion for those in need, to serve as an effective member of the Board of Supervisors.

Please join me in voting Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor District 1.

Dell Coats

Napa

