Letter: Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor in District 1

The Sierra Club has endorsed Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor in District 1.

As a Planning Commissioner, Joelle Gallagher has shown her commitment to protecting Napa County's natural resources. She understands the critical need to reassess land use and water use in light of the pressures of drought and wildfire brought on by climate change.

Equally important is her work on behalf of Napa’s families as Executive Director of First Five and as Co-Chair of the Napa Housing Coalition. She is the candidate with the best understanding of the day-to-day issues facing Napa County’s residents from working families to winery owners and she has spent her career advocating for solutions.

Gallagher will provide the bold yet steady, competent and knowledgeable leadership our county needs to move forward.

Nick Cheranich

Chair, Sierra Club Napa Group