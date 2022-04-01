Letter: Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor in District 1

Twenty years ago, I moved to the city of Napa from Chicago, fresh-faced and eager to make connections professionally and personally, excited to plant my roots here with future visions of my own with home and family.

Coincidentally, I met Joelle Gallagher at a Napa Chamber of Commerce mixer a month after my move, who was then Cope Family Center’s executive director. For those who don’t know the organization, Cope Family Center is a local nonprofit whose mission is to support families in a vast array of services such as crisis management, resource assistance, advocacy and civic engagement, all of which were established to help families thrive.

In two decades, I have seen first-hand how Joelle has championed for our families with her leadership at COPE and now, as the executive director for First 5 Napa County, whose mission is also around creating a healthy, safe, and thriving Napa County for children.

As the name suggests, much research has shown how the first 5 years of a child's life defines the outcome of their future, hence where establishing stability and wellness for the child (and family) is critical. I'll add, that when I became a new mother in 2005, when I was without the support of a bigger family network, I went to COPE for help, utilizing the parent education seminars and group gatherings. It was such a critical time for me and my needs that I was beyond grateful in knowing such an organization was present here in Napa County.

Professionally, I've worked with Joelle and her agencies as a creative partner in building out campaigns and messaging and recently as part of First 5 Napa Network, a division of First 5 Napa County’s first cohort — a network of community leaders working together to tackle some of the most challenging problems facing children and families here in Napa County. And, as you might have already guessed, to problem solve through innovative sustainable solutions. I am proud to be part of this community today and am grateful to Joelle for creating it.

But Joelle isn’t just an expert on health and human services in Napa County. She also has extensive experience with agriculture and land use. Before she served as the executive director of COPE, she was the executive director of the Farm Bureau and understands the agricultural heritage of our valley.

Joelle has also served on the Napa County Planning Commission for many years and is thoroughly knowledgeable about development in Napa County and how to balance development with preservation of our natural resources.

Joelle’s track record is proof and testament for advocating a healthier Napa County in all ways — past, present and future.

Additionally, Joelle has served, as co-chair of the Napa Housing Coalition, and is a board member for Teens Connect, a nonprofit supporting the mental health and wellness of teenagers, LGBTQ rights and more.

Joelle also was recently endorsed by the Sierra Club Napa Group, the Democrats of Napa Valley, the Napa-Solano Central Labor Council (AFL-CIO) and more.

Joelle is the candidate who has the most in-depth understanding of what our county needs with the experience to provide expert leadership to move into our future in the most healthiest and sustainable way possible.

When I consider my future here in Napa and that of my family, it is without a doubt that I support and endorse Joelle Gallagher for Supervisor in District 1. Joelle is hands down the most qualified candidate.

Julia Allen

Napa