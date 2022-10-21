Letter: Joelle Gallagher for Napa County supervisor

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for Napa County supervisor.
Her long-standing connections to Napa and her deep experience serving the community are well-documented, but I have only really gotten to know Joelle during the current campaign season. I have been so impressed with the quality of her ideas and especially how well she has been listening to the citizens of Napa County.
I seem to run into her every time I leave the house for a political event, a community celebration, an informational meeting sponsored by a nonprofit, or just to grab coffee. She is always willing to engage and exchange ideas on whatever issue is top of mind. Joelle is deeply immersed in the fabric of life in Napa and committed to seeking solutions to local problems including homelessness, housing costs, and environmental protection.
Vote for Joelle Gallagher.
Kara Brunzell
Napa