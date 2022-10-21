 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Joelle Gallagher for Napa County supervisor

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for Napa County supervisor.

Her long-standing connections to Napa and her deep experience serving the community are well-documented, but I have only really gotten to know Joelle during the current campaign season. I have been so impressed with the quality of her ideas and especially how well she has been listening to the citizens of Napa County.

I seem to run into her every time I leave the house for a political event, a community celebration, an informational meeting sponsored by a nonprofit, or just to grab coffee. She is always willing to engage and exchange ideas on whatever issue is top of mind. Joelle is deeply immersed in the fabric of life in Napa and committed to seeking solutions to local problems including homelessness, housing costs, and environmental protection.

Vote for Joelle Gallagher.

People are also reading…

Kara Brunzell

Napa

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: More Pedroza misdirection

Letter: More Pedroza misdirection

Several letters from Pedroza supporters fail to address serious concerns of a number of citizens by claiming that a recall would “cost” too much.

Letter: More of the same or a fresh start?

Letter: More of the same or a fresh start?

Right now, we need a leader on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. We need someone that can re-establish a culture of trust, accountability, and competence. This is going to be a difficult job and it will require someone that has a fresh view. Someone who has not been a part of the current system. I believe Suzanne Truchard has the character, background, and “true grit” to face this challenge. I encourage the voters in Supervisorial District 1 to do their due diligence and to vote for the candidate that will bring a new approach and be the spark that restores good leadership to our county government.

Letter: Democrats of Napa Valley endorse local candidates

Letter: Democrats of Napa Valley endorse local candidates

The Democrats of Napa Valley announce its endorsements for Napa County supervisor candidates Joelle Gallagher in District 1 and Anne Cottrell in District 3. Candidates needed to receive 60% of the members’ votes in order to receive the endorsement.

Letter: No more blanket responses on Argentina trip

Letter: No more blanket responses on Argentina trip

This is an open letter to Napa County Supervisors Gregory and Pedroza — along with Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland — regarding their scheduled trip to attend the Great Wine Capitals Conference in Argentina at a cost of $17,500 to taxpayers.

Letter: School bonds, here we go again

Letter: School bonds, here we go again

It is important that we clarify the official position of the Napa County Taxpayers Association on the bond measures placed on the ballot by the Napa County Unified School District (NVUSD) for your approval.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News