Letter: Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor

Joelle Gallagher is the right leader at the right time for Napa. She’s the experienced leader we need because innovative solutions to complex problems won’t come from a campaign brochure. The solutions come when the work gets done.

She’s already doing the work to prevent homelessness by supporting children and families who live and work here. During the pandemic, Joelle worked with Fair Housing Napa Valley to bring real estate and elected leaders together to collaborate on a tenant protections ordinance, which helped people stay in their homes, and protected property owners. Joelle served on The Continuum of Care Board (responsible for allocating state and federal housing funding) and she is the co-founder of the Napa Housing Coalition.

She brings financial acumen and management experience from public, private and nonprofit businesses. She has integrity and a deep understanding of the commitment required to handle public funding. She understands how funding can reach, impact and benefit the community. Joelle frequently provides public testimony at city and county meetings to advocate for housing for our workforce, as well as a living wage for our hospitality and wine industry workers.

Joelle’s work has been dedicated to families and children for the past three decades. Her vision and leadership established Cope Family Center as the leading family resource for Napa County. As director of First 5 Napa, her dedication to children is deeply felt. She brings critical thinking to urgent issues such as child care, early education, racial equity, and food insecurity.

As the executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, Joelle worked to protect agriculture and open space from conversion to commercial uses, and advocated for the protection of water resources, as well as the expansion of migrant farmworker housing opportunities. She understands agricultural land and resource protection and she continues this work today on the Napa County Planning Commission.

Joelle is doing the important work now. She will listen to you. She will represent you fairly. She cares deeply about this gorgeous Napa Valley. She is genuine. She is the right leader at the right time. Please vote for Joelle Gallagher for District 1 representation on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Maureen Trippe

Napa