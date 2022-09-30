Letter: Joelle Gallagher for supervisor

As a long-term Napa County resident and one who has raised her family and runs a family winegrowing business here in St. Helena, I care deeply about ensuring the viability of our world-renowned wine region and all that it supports while protecting the integrity and health of our communities and our natural environment. Joelle Gallagher shares these goals, and while I do not live in District 1, I write to strongly support her candidacy for District 1 supervisor.

Joelle has been actively engaged in our community for many, many years, both personally and professionally. She has lived in Napa County for 30 years and graduated from high school here, and she has raised her family in Napa. Her experience is vast, both in the agricultural industry and in our local government, and in each role she has shown her aptitude for hard work, an understanding of the issues, and a deep caring for our community.

She has been on the Napa County Planning Commission since 2017. She served on the Napa County Element Advisory Committee. She co-founded the Napa Housing Coalition, which advocates for affordable housing throughout Napa County. She worked with the Farm Bureau for eight years, five of those as executive director. She also worked with the Napa Valley Grape Growers for eight years, with five of these as executive director. She has a deep understanding of the issues we face here in Napa County, of the crucial role that winegrowing plays in our county, and of the importance the health of our natural environment in supporting our entire community. Which is to say, she understands the significance of our Agricultural Preserve (the only one in the country), and the interdependence of agriculture and environmental protection.

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for supervisor when you vote this fall. She is an independent thinker who has a proven record of working collaboratively with others, educating herself on the issues, and making decisions based upon what is best for the long-term needs of our Napa County community. She embodies what we want from our elected officials – knowledge, integrity, caring, and courage.

Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Beth Novak Milliken

St. Helena