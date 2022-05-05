Letter: Joelle Gallagher has the compassion, experience Napa needs

I have known and worked with Joelle Gallagher for over 30 years and have the utmost respect for her intelligence, compassion, and common sense. I first met Joelle when I served on the Napa County Planning Commission and Joelle was the director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, a job now held by two people! I admired the way Joelle balanced advocacy for agriculture with the preservation of the environment, a perspective she maintains today.
Years later when we both directed nonprofit agencies, we served as board members of the Napa Valley Coalition of Nonprofit Agencies. Together we attended public meetings to advocate for living wages and affordable housing for our underserved clients. Joelle’s unique grasp of community needs as well as complex land use issues makes her a superior candidate. Joelle will serve with passion, and she has the courage to make the right decisions for the entire community.
Kathryn Winter
Former Napa County supervisor, District 4