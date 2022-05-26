Letter: Joelle Gallagher has the experience

Gallagher has the experience

As a voter in Napa, I want candidates with long standing, solid experience in the community – individuals who have worked for and with a variety of groups in the valley, have long standing relationships with the ‘doers’ in the community, understand the complexity of how county government works, and know how to get things done.

In other words, individuals who can hit the ground running to help address the many local issues facing us today.

Joelle Gallagher has all of that and more. The depth and breadth of her experience far surpasses any other candidate running for District 1 supervisor. Born and raised in the area, Joelle has spent her career working with kids and families (First 5 Napa County, Cope Family Center, Teens Connect, etc.), has worked with and for the Napa County Farm Bureau, the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, the county’s Planning Commission, the Napa Housing Coalition, Community Leaders Coalition, Rainbow Action Network, the Napa Chamber of Commerce and more.

Because of her extensive experience, Joelle has in-depth knowledge of what Napa needs to move forward in the most positive direction possible – I urge you to vote for Joelle!

Pat Reynes

Napa

Napans should be concerned

If anyone is tempted to vote for Measure L, it is important to recognize the revolving door in the county’s Office of Emergency Services that responds to wildfires. Since 2019 alone, Kevin Twohey escaped and was replaced by Brentt Blaser, then Chris Schow, then Kevin Wasiewski and Leah Greenbaum. They have all left, and most stayed for less than a year. And that’s without mentioning the near-constant turnover of the county Fire Chief and public information officers.

Something is clearly rotten at the county, yet the Board of Supervisors wants more money from us to pay off John Robertson as a fire czar and funnel money to rich wineries upvalley? Count me out.

Thomas Anderson

Napa

We need Dunbar

I believe that John Dunbar is the best candidate for Napa County District 3 supervisor. I have known John personally for the past 7 years. He is very kind, smart and thoughtful. He is by far the best qualified candidate for this office.

His accomplishments over the past 12 years as mayor of Yountville, president of the League of California Cities, Cal Cities board member, member of the 25th District Agricultural Association, Napa Valley Exposition and Fair board of directors and other local, regional and county-wide boards and commissions are too numerous to mention here. In summary, he has proven his knowledge of all the issues that impact Napa County and has shown the skill and understanding to balance the needs of the county, from wildfire protection to economic development to environmental issues to all other issues that are important to residents.

John Hauswirth

Yountville