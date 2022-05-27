Letter: Joelle Gallagher has the experience

As a voter in Napa, I want candidates with long standing, solid experience in the community – individuals who have worked for and with a variety of groups in the valley, have long standing relationships with the ‘doers’ in the community, understand the complexity of how county government works, and know how to get things done.

In other words, individuals who can hit the ground running to help address the many local issues facing us today.

Joelle Gallagher has all of that and more. The depth and breadth of her experience far surpasses any other candidate running for District 1 supervisor. Born and raised in the area, Joelle has spent her career working with kids and families (First 5 Napa County, Cope Family Center, Teens Connect, etc.), has worked with and for the Napa County Farm Bureau, the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, the county’s Planning Commission, the Napa Housing Coalition, Community Leaders Coalition, Rainbow Action Network, the Napa Chamber of Commerce and more.

Because of her extensive experience, Joelle has in-depth knowledge of what Napa needs to move forward in the most positive direction possible – I urge you to vote for Joelle!

Pat Reynes

Napa