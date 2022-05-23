Letter: Joelle Gallagher has unwavering integrity, empathy

For most of my professional career, I have been involved in issues affecting the aging people of our community. In this regard, I have sat on many committees, attended countless meetings and slogged through hours of conversations about what "should" be done, versus what actually "could" be done, to solve many of the dilemmas facing people and families as we age. In this capacity, I often crossed paths with Joelle Gallagher and knew her to be a recognized and trusted resource. Joelle was always a person of integrity.

After living in Napa for over thirty years, I have seen how money and power sway decision making and influence those we elect. I warn not to believe campaign rhetoric and smiling photos. Look at where the money is coming from, who is accumulating the most and ask for details on what is meant by broad, general statements. Transparency is integral to this job, and so is a recognition of and clear perspectives on the major issues of our valley.

Also to consider is approachability and interest points of view outside of the status quo. I've experienced the politicians' apathy and "busyness" after achieving office, and how egos often play into a self-created celebrity status.

Since retiring from Share the Care, I have become more involved in researching/investigating and advocating for environmental concerns in Napa Valley. What I have discovered has been harrowing. I have also discovered that my concerns/influence or comments are of absolutely no interest to most of those running our government.

Joelle Gallagher has proven to be one exception. She responds to phone calls, promises and follows through on questions, and clearly has a broad view on sensing what is important to the future of our community.

Joelle has been involved in all aspects of community building in Napa Valley. Her run for political office is courageous and true to who she is as a representative of our people's interests in our community. Money should not buy this seat. We need people, like Joelle, to make decisions for the good of us all.

I support Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor, and hope you will too. She is the best candidate for the job.

Yvonne Baginski

Napa