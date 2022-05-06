Letter: Joelle Gallagher hosts Peter Coyote

Joelle Gallagher, Board of Supervisors candidate for District 1, hosted an afternoon meet-and-greet with legendary actor, narrator, author and biographer Peter Coyote. For those not familiar with his 50-plus years of work, his voice narration on documentaries such as those produced by Ken Burns is most distinctive and iconic.

I must admit that I was initially unclear what Mr. Coyote could add to a local campaign in Napa County. I found out soon enough during his question and answer with KVYN-FM’s Barry Martin and the audience present at Churchill Manor on Brown Street. He was able to translate his life long efforts to grapple with the dilemmas that still plague us today.

As he made clear in his remarks, he is neither a politician nor an activist. He is someone who stresses lifelong learning and the importance of one's personal successes and failures and to take responsibility for them; being assiduous (showing great care and perseverance) is one of his favorite adjectives.

I had formulated a question for him when the time for audience queries elapsed. After contending with many others seeking his company, I was finally able to have my moment.

I asked him, “former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill is known for the aphorism, ‘all politics is local.’ How do you think that applies to Joelle Gallagher?”

He responded “I think that fits her philosophy perfectly. She is justifiably proud of her many years of successful leadership in Napa County and it is clear that she would represent the residents of Napa from that local perspective. The citizens of Napa would be well served by her.”

And I wholeheartedly agree. I would dare say that Joelle is a very assiduous person.

Eric Zimny

Napa