Letter: Joelle Gallagher inspires

Today without hesitation, I will vote for Joelle Gallagher to represent me on the Board of Supervisors.

I have worked with Joelle for close to 20 years. Joelle has become well versed on Napa County land uses issues and the general plan as a planning commissioner. She has worked to address the needs of families in our community managing COPE and is now working on children’s early educational needs leading First 5.

Joelle is involved in local organizations learning about the community every day. Important to me is Joelle’s experience and ability to deal with the diverse issues and needs facing the county. From the need for affordable housing, mental health services, to groundwater sustainability, to the plight of the small winery owners and grape growers to ensure sustainable agriculture. We need someone with leadership and transparency to make important decisions.

What really inspires me to vote for Joelle is her integrity. She will tell you when she needs more information. She will research an issue and make an informed decision. She will be there for her constituents, not for her own self-interest. We do not need a fractious Board of Supervisors but a group of leaders who can work together in the best interest of the citizens of Napa County.

Please join me in voting for Joelle, an experienced leader.

Cassandra Walker

Napa