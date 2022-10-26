Letter: Joelle Gallagher is dedicated to Napa County

I am writing to encourage those in District 1 to vote for Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor.

As an advocate for youth mental health, I see firsthand the issues that are hurting our young people. In 2017, I founded nonprofit Teens Connect, to support the mental health and wellness of our local youth. Without hesitation Joelle stepped up as a founding board member and chair of our board of directors. With Joelle’s guidance and expertise, our thriving youth programs have positively impacted the lives of over 12,000 young people in Napa over the past six years.

Joelle truly listens to the needs of our community, giving agency to those she serves. Her dedication to children, families and our workforce is apparent in her successful 30-year career as executive director of First 5 Napa County and Cope Family Center. Joelle has also served as executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, and cares deeply about protecting our agricultural resources.

Joelle has a proven track record and a keen understanding of the most important issues facing our county and is committed to the well-being of all of our community members, ensuring that our workforce can afford to live here, and protecting our natural resources so that our future generations can thrive in Napa County.

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher, a true public servant, for the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Jeni Olsen

Napa