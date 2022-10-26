 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Joelle Gallagher is dedicated to Napa County

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I am writing to encourage those in District 1 to vote for Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor.

As an advocate for youth mental health, I see firsthand the issues that are hurting our young people. In 2017, I founded nonprofit Teens Connect, to support the mental health and wellness of our local youth. Without hesitation Joelle stepped up as a founding board member and chair of our board of directors. With Joelle’s guidance and expertise, our thriving youth programs have positively impacted the lives of over 12,000 young people in Napa over the past six years.

Joelle truly listens to the needs of our community, giving agency to those she serves. Her dedication to children, families and our workforce is apparent in her successful 30-year career as executive director of First 5 Napa County and Cope Family Center. Joelle has also served as executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, and cares deeply about protecting our agricultural resources.

People are also reading…

Joelle has a proven track record and a keen understanding of the most important issues facing our county and is committed to the well-being of all of our community members, ensuring that our workforce can afford to live here, and protecting our natural resources so that our future generations can thrive in Napa County.

Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher, a true public servant, for the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Jeni Olsen

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Supervisor recall remains a priority amid election

Letter: Supervisor recall remains a priority amid election

With only a few weeks until the midterm elections there is a rush of endorsements for the four candidates running for two Napa County Board of Supervisors seats in Districts 1 and 3. The focus, however, must also remain on recalling the supervisor of District 4. I find the rejection of the recall by our Federal House of Representative, state senator and state assemblywoman an endorsement of a person lacking good morals, self-serving, deceitful and acts above the rest of us.

Letter: School bonds, here we go again

Letter: School bonds, here we go again

It is important that we clarify the official position of the Napa County Taxpayers Association on the bond measures placed on the ballot by the Napa County Unified School District (NVUSD) for your approval.

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Letter: Vote for Jim Silver

Please join me in supporting the candidate who is most invested in the success of our schools. Vote for change. Vote for Jim Silver.

Letter: Democrats of Napa Valley endorse local candidates

Letter: Democrats of Napa Valley endorse local candidates

The Democrats of Napa Valley announce its endorsements for Napa County supervisor candidates Joelle Gallagher in District 1 and Anne Cottrell in District 3. Candidates needed to receive 60% of the members’ votes in order to receive the endorsement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News