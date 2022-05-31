Letter: Joelle Gallagher is the best choice

In Napa County, we have been challenged by earthquakes, wildfires, a pandemic, power outages, water shortages, unaffordable housing, and more. Napa County needs strong leadership who is experienced and equipped to proactively prepare for what is coming next. We need leaders who are innovative, courageous, compassionate, and ethical. Leaders who are committed to building better systems that prioritize the safety, health, and well-being of all our community members.

Our Black, Latino, Indigenous, Immigrant, Spanish-speaking, and LGBTQ community members are disproportionately impacted by the many challenges that Napa County experiences. Napa County needs leadership that understands our systems are not adequately serving a large part of our community. We need leaders who value and uplift diverse voices and experiences and lead WITH community. Leaders who are #NapaStrongEnough to stand up to racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, and sexism.

Joelle Gallagher has demonstrated that she is this type of leader and I encourage you to vote for Joelle as County Supervisor for District 1.

Joelle is a proactive and responsive leader. She works to connect community leaders – for example, through Community Leaders Coalition, Live Healthy Napa County, and First 5 Napa Network – to address systemic issues the only way they can truly be addressed – through innovation and collaboration with diverse leaders. She has been leading work for over 25 years to address root causes rather than simply reacting to the next disaster.

Joelle is one of several leaders who formed the Rainbow Action Network (RAN) as part of a First 5 Napa Network (F5NN) initiative to build visibility, safety, and connection for LGBTQ families in 2019. Before RAN was RAN, Joelle and other F5NN leaders (including me) advocated for Pride Flags to be flown in June 2019 across all jurisdictions in Napa County for the first time.

Her support for the LGBTQ community did not stop there. Under Joelle’s leadership, RAN Rainbow Play Dates hosted virtual story times during the pandemic, trained early childhood providers to utilize Rainbow Kits in preschools, and hosted opportunities for families to practice activism and advocacy. RAN installed Rainbow Little Libraries in little library deserts throughout the County and added more than 500 diverse children’s books (many bilingual or in Spanish) directly into the community. RAN brings diverse families together to learn from one another and to work together to create a more inclusive and equitable community.

Joelle is an authentic leader who embodies shared and collaborative leadership. As an LGBTQ parent, I felt supported and empowered by Joelle’s leadership. I felt like we were in this together. Her support gave me strength to raise my voice time and time again. She is willing to listen – even when it might be difficult to hear – and open to learning or adjusting her position based on a new perspective she hasn’t considered before. Her advocacy is powerful, yet quiet. She isn’t leading and advocating to be seen and heard or to receive credit. She leads by encouraging others to share their strengths and voices.

Napa County is so fortunate to have Joelle Gallagher and I encourage you to support and vote for her as District 1 Supervisor.

Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet

Durham, North Carolina