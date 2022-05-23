Letter: Joelle Gallagher just gets it

Leadership whose foundation comes from hard work, trust, empathy and connection is what Joelle Gallagher, candidate for Napa County Board of Supervisors District 1 has meant to me the 13 years I have known her. In my early twenties I was craving to see strong women in leadership and that I could see myself in them. Joelle was definitely that person.

As a Latina, Mexicana, Chicana, queer and proud American, it is important to me and my family to seek leadership that acknowledges the importance of diversity and connection to the community as a pillar to support building a strong and healthy community. Mexicans, indigenous and people of color are more likely to live in poverty, lack access to food, are a household burden and have higher risks of health issues. Joelle may not be Latina but she gets it, and many times more than me. Her track record demonstrates she is ready to do the work, has been doing the work and she sees the possibilities, that’s experience.

Hard work is easier said than done, Joelle has dedicated more than 20 years of her career to be part of the hard conversations and has advocated for communities in need of child care and housing, a living wage and the environment. Her proposed and implemented solutions are based on inclusion of all perspectives, she bridges people and listens. I feel heard by her and invite you to experience what it is like to be heard by her and have her work hard to find the possibilities of solving our most pressing issues in our community. She has my full confidence and trust. Vote for Joelle! !Vota por Joelle!

Elba Gonzalez-Mares

Napa