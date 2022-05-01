Letter: Joelle Gallagher, leader and community advocate

I met Joelle Gallagher over 10 years ago when I moved to Napa and started volunteering at Cope Family Center and soon became a board member for seven years. I had the privilege of seeing Joelle’s leadership skills as she worked with the board, staff and community. She exemplifies the qualities of what a true leader should be. In my role as leadership consultant for many years I quickly could see that Joelle’s leadership mastery was rare, exceptional and she was a role model for her staff and the non-profit organizations where she participated.

She is an excellent communicator; listens actively, engages collaboratively with all the people she comes into contact with, holds a vision and motivates those around her to want to work with her and for her. She consistently provided a positive, trusting, supportive, environment which led to a very high functioning organization. Cope’s growth throughout Joelle’s tenure stemmed from her strong beliefs that in order to make the most successful contribution the organization needed to create employee satisfaction and development, be visible and impactful to the larger community and increase the services that Cope could provide.

My interactions with staff were always congenial and work-focused so we had a good time while getting things done, and this atmosphere permeated throughout Cope. What most impresses me about Joelle over all these years is her commitment to making Napa a better place to live and work. She cares deeply and is passionate about children and families and works each day to find resources and services to help those who need it. This is why I think Joelle Gallagher is the best candidate for supervisor.

Carole Rehbock

Napa