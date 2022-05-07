Letter: Joelle Gallagher’s experience in human-centered design will benefit Napa County

We live in momentous times and face many critical and urgent issues both locally, nationally and globally. In our beloved Napa community these include the climate crisis, increasing drought and wildfire danger, water shortages, land use issues, affordable housing and more. We urgently need new leadership from leaders who are knowledgeable, innovative, courageous, compassionate, inclusive and ethical.

Joelle Gallagher is such a leader and can provide the new kind of leadership needed for these challenging times. I urge everyone in District 1 to vote for Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Board of Supervisor in the upcoming election in June 2022.

I have recently retired from Napa County Public Health after 32 years of public service. I have known Joelle as a trusted colleague and friend for over 20 years, and in my role as director of Public Health Nursing, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health director, and a Napa County First 5 children and families commissioner, have worked closely with Joelle on numerous projects, initiatives and collaboratives to improve the health and well-being of our community members and community.

Joelle has a unique and diverse set of skills, experience, knowledge and expertise that far exceeds those of any of her fellow candidates. She has been dedicated to and worked in the community for over 25 years and has a deep understanding of our community from many different perspectives and has forged many important working relationships. This includes working on behalf of children and families as executive director of First 5, creating safe and nurturing environments for families as the executive director of Cope Family Center, protecting agriculture as the executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, and serving as a Napa County planning commissioner.

Joelle is highly intelligent, self-aware, brave, inclusive, just and an authentic servant leader who believes in and embodies true shared and collaborative leadership.

Most importantly for our times, Joelle has expertise in human-centered design after attending training at the renowned Stanford University in 2017. Joelle has been instrumental in bringing human centered design as an approach to the First 5 commission and many other sectors in the community and using it to address a number of complicated issues. Human-centered design uses empathy as a foundation to solve complex problems for people who are part of and use social systems. This requires going to people inside of systems and really listening deeply, being curious and understanding their own experiences, what motivates them, what they believe in and is most meaningful to them.

From this deep understanding and knowledge gained from empathic interviewing, solutions can be created to better serve everyone in the system and to address both intended and unintended consequences of our problem solving.

Two examples of Joelle’s human-centered design work include working with medical providers, hospitals, community-based organizations, and clients to address perinatal mood disorders and substance abuse during pregnancy, and working with the school district, parent liaisons and Latinx families to remove obstacles and improve kindergarten entry.

This is not business as usual, such as using needs assessments and surveys which are valuable tools but often do not result in sustainable change.

Humans and human systems grow and change in the context of meaningful and supportive relationships, and human centered design is a way to understand people deeply and create sustainable solutions that address the complexity of our times and result in inclusive benefits for everyone in our community.

We can no longer afford to make decisions and solve problems for the benefit of only certain individuals, groups or sectors in our community. All the issues we currently face, we must face together. Joelle is a visionary leader who has the gifts and talents to lead us during these difficult and divisive times when we have the responsibility and opportunity to create a healthy and thriving community now and for the future.

Please join me in supporting and voting for Joelle Gallagher as District 1 supervisor.

Laura Keller

Napa