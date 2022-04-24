Letter: Joelle Gallagher stands with the LGBTQ community in Napa County

As the executive director of First 5 Napa County, Joelle has led, funded, and supported the following activities in support of the LGBTQ community.

Joelle is one of several leaders who formed the Rainbow Action Network in 2019. Rainbow Action Network is a group of LGBTQ youth and allies who aim to make Napa Valley a welcoming and supportive place for LGBTQ families, families of color, community members and visitors. RAN’s first action was to advocate for the Pride flag to be flown in June across all jurisdictions in Napa County. Now, the Pride flag is flown all over the county and in every city in June!

Joelle’s First 5 team and members of the First 5 Napa Network have brought families together, especially during the pandemic, by holding Rainbow Play Dates, Zoom story times, diverse winter holiday celebrations and Black History Month events. First 5 also established over twenty Rainbow Little Libraries throughout Napa County to give families access to bilingual, children’s books, including books about anti-racism, non-traditional families, families of color, LGBTQ families and gender diverse characters.

The First 5 team also created Rainbow Kits, which are distributed throughout the county to help preschool teachers and caregivers create more inclusive classrooms and teach children about the beauty of diversity. These Kits are now moving into First 5 groups throughout the Bay Area under the leadership of First 5 Napa County.

Joelle also was the founding board and chair of Teens Connect, now a part of Mentis, and has been an important advocate for teen mental health and LGBTQ teens in our community.

By her actions we can see that Joelle Gallagher is a fierce advocate for our LGBTQ community of adults, families and youth. Every community should be so lucky to have a Joelle Gallagher.

Carol Whichard

Napa