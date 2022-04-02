Letter: Joelle Gallagher will improve Napa Valley's quality of life

Quality of life is a crucial aspect of living in Napa County. Fresh water and clean air is important to our quality of life. This is why I am endorsing Joelle Gallagher.

Joelle has great integrity, has a lot of experience working in the public and private sectors and has served on many committees which have improved the quality of life in the Napa Valley.

She is very well rounded and cares greatly about the environment and the economic vitality of Napa Valley. Please join me and vote for Joelle Gallagher.

Sylvia Andrews

Napa