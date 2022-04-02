 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Joelle Gallagher will improve Napa Valley's quality of life

Quality of life is a crucial aspect of living in Napa County. Fresh water and clean air is important to our quality of life. This is why I am endorsing Joelle Gallagher.

Joelle has great integrity, has a lot of experience working in the public and private sectors and has served on many committees which have improved the quality of life in the Napa Valley.

She is very well rounded and cares greatly about the environment and the economic vitality of Napa Valley. Please join me and vote for Joelle Gallagher.

Sylvia Andrews

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News