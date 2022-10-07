 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: John Dunbar: A champion for the arts in the Napa Valley

I am writing this letter because I care about the quality of life and opportunities for all in the entire Napa Valley, and to express why John Dunbar is the strongest candidate for county supervisor in the Napa Valley District 3.

I remember Yountville before John Dunbar took over its leadership. Yountville felt empty, seedy and insignificant. As a professional artist of over 38 years located in the Napa Valley, I recognize the impact of a community leader like John Dunbar who has transformed the city and created the Gem of the Valley.

The Yountville vibe today is reminiscent of Florence, Italy during the Renaissance, where opportunities for artisans abounded, and the “magic of creativity” started a movement. John did just that by enticing businesses to Yountville to grow and strengthen his city and supporting them through the civil processes. The proof of his effort lies in the accumulation of the highest level of restaurants, wineries and chic businesses which has greatly boosted not only Yountville’s reputation but also the value of the property.

I have also witnessed firsthand John’s relentless efforts in helping artists bring their ideas to reality creating that aura of magnificence, which benefits the entire community and attracts the tourism that drives the economy.

John’s proven experience at thoughtful municipal growth is what northern Napa Valley needs, and as our county supervisor of District 3, John would protect the legacy of the valley while creating opportunities for all.

No other candidate in the Napa Valley has this proven track record, and with John Dunbar - his accomplishments are seeing and believing!

Mario Chiodo

Napa

