Letter: John Dunbar brings balanced experience to District 3

In the 18 years that John Dunbar has served his community, he has been elected by voters four consecutive times to the town council and his current position as mayor of Yountville.

There is no better endorsement of John’s effectiveness at building trust and achieving results than being re-elected by voters time and time again. John will bring his experience as a leader and community supporter to help tackle the challenges and priorities facing residents and businesses in District 3.

With the anticipated turnover in mayors in all three up-valley towns, District 3 County Supervisor and the County CEO position, we need experienced leaders like John Dunbar now more than ever.

John’s experience crosses all of the top priorities for the citizens in Napa County including a proven track record of supporting and helping grow a strong local economy, affordable housing, wildfire and environmental protection, traffic mitigation, water conservation and climate initiatives. John has worked effectively with local leaders, residents and businesses to get these things done — not just talked about them.

Through his 17 years of active involvement and recent leadership with the League of California Cities, John is the only candidate for District 3 county supervisor who has worked collaboratively with city leaders throughout the state of California to develop and implement solutions to local issues.

Napa County needs a supervisor whose experience goes far beyond land use, resource management and planning. As a mayor, former member of the town council, leader with the League of California Cities and member of the Board of Directors for Napa Valley Expo, John has demonstrated effective leadership and advocacy for local residents and businesses and is the candidate for District 3 Supervisor who is best equipped to hit the ground running to address the challenges and priorities of the District.

Please join me in supporting John Dunbar for District 3 Supervisor.

Daryl Tom

Yountville