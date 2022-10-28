Letter: John Dunbar is a balanced, tested leader

I’m endorsing John Dunbar for Napa County Supervisor because he is the balanced, tested leader we need to represent the diverse interests of District 3 on the Board of Supervisors.

Even before I started my campaign for this seat, I was familiar with John’s career of public service – especially his 12 years as mayor of Yountville – including his proven record of action and achievement that strikes the right balance between protecting agriculture, responding to environmental concerns, and supporting a strong economy with thoughtful, appropriate growth.

We were engaged in numerous candidate forums during the months leading up to the June primary election, and we’ve also met one-on-one to talk about our top priorities and vision for Napa Valley’s future. John’s willingness to listen and learn has proven to me he will bring a fair, open mind and educated perspective to make decisions that benefit not only the residents in District 3, but everyone throughout Napa County.

Please join me in voting for John Dunbar for Napa County District 3 Supervisor.

Matt Hooper

St. Helena