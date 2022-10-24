Letter: John Dunbar is the leader we need

Right now, we need a leader on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. We need someone that can re-establish a culture of trust, accountability, and competence. This is going to be a difficult job and it will require someone that has a fresh view. Someone who has not been a part of the current system. I believe Suzanne Truchard has the character, background, and “true grit” to face this challenge. I encourage the voters in Supervisorial District 1 to do their due diligence and to vote for the candidate that will bring a new approach and be the spark that restores good leadership to our county government.