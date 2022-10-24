Letter: John Dunbar is the leader we need

When deciding to vote for a candidate for any office, I make an assessment of their demonstrated values, the positions that they have actively taken overtime, and their accomplishments. I tend to go on what is a known quantity based on a candidate's engagement, knowledge, substance, Consistency, and effectiveness. John Dunbar is just that candidate.
Due to John Dunbar’s extensive involvement in the Yountville community, we have seen his network expand significantly and believe that this will make him an informed contributor to the Napa County Board of Supervisors. His approachable, inclusive, and innovative style encourages diverse viewpoints. John offers a fresh voice to enrich the board, with new ideas that are grounded by the long-standing principles we value, and smart planning for our community to maintain its unique character that we cherish, and support for a vibrant central business district that serves our needs.
In this time that has been unlike any other, conversations with friends and neighbors in Yountville, turn again and again to the subject of leadership. I am grateful for his leadership through the pandemic of COVID-19, to the wildfires that ravaged our beautiful land, and now the post pandemic.
He has been alongside our community every step of the way to ensure great success and unity.
John Dunbar is the leader we need.
Thomas Stanley
Yountville