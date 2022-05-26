Letter: John Dunbar is the right choice

As a longtime resident of Yountville – more than 3 decades – and also as the recently retired Public Works Director for the Town of Yountville, it is my opinion and belief that John Dunbar is the right choice for our representative on the District 3 Board of Supervisors.

John has been our mayor of Yountville for 12 years and on our council for 18 years. During that time John has provided leadership to help Yountville find solutions and solve problems large and small. These issues include (but are not limited to) our environment, climate, affordable housing and balanced budgets. His leadership during emergencies such as fires, and the pandemic has been exemplary.

John led the council for a ban on gas powered leaf blowers and helped the town residents and businesses transition to electric leaf blowers. John led the elimination of Glyphosate (Roundup) usage in the town’s parks and facilities. He also led on increasing solar power capacity and added methane recapture at our sewer treatment plant and other facilities, and during his tenure as our mayor, the town increased our recycled water system to include more customers and allowed for up to 93% of our waste water to be used beneficially for our ag neighbors.

John also has worked to find and fund affordable housing in Yountville when and where opportunities presented themselves.

During the pandemic, he helped establish testing in Yountville to help benefit our upvalley residents and staff from the businesses there. This was only possible through John’s many connections built over his many years in public service.

It is important to recognize how important those relationships are for the residents and businesses in District 3. It is for these reasons and so many others that I am supporting John for District 3 Supervisor, and I urge you to do the same. District 3 needs and deserves someone who will represent all of the district and Mayor John Dunbar is that person!

Joseph Tagliaboschi

Yountville