Letter: Join the masses and support Sheriff Oscar Ortiz

I’m supporting Sheriff Oscar Ortiz for election to the post he was appointed by the Napa County Board of Supervisors. This is not an election about just being capable of doing the job; it’s about who can do it the best. Law enforcement depends on broad support from our diverse community, community leaders and elected officials. Consider those supporting Sheriff Ortiz: Board of Supervisors (5-0 vote), now retired Sheriff John Roberson who recommended him to the Board of Supervisors in preference to his then undersheriff, who is the other candidate.

Congressman Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd, retired Napa County Superior Court judge Richard Bennettt, retired Napa County Sheriff Doug Koford, and many, many others also strongly endorse Sheriff Ortiz.

The administrator of a large department depends on the support of the rank and file employees. Sheriff Ortiz is supported by the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, the Peace Officers Research Association of California and many county sheriffs, including Sonoma, Solano, and as far as Los Angeles County. For more: visit https://sheriffortiz.com/supporters.php

My connection with Ortiz dates to 1991 when, as director of corrections, I hired a young Oscar as a correctional officer for the Napa County Department of Corrections. After four years of exemplary work with the department, including being selected as Officer of the Year, he moved on as a deputy sheriff for Napa County. Moving up the ranks and filling various assignments, most recently as American Canyon’s Chief of Police, he has consistently demonstrated the talent, intellect, commitment, and values that have been recognized by so many, resulting in an extraordinary career. Sheriff Oscar Ortiz is the very best candidate. Join me in electing him sheriff to a full term.

John W. Pearson

Retired Napa County Director of Corrections