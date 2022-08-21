Letter: Join the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County

The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County are taking applications for the Class of 2023 now. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20. Many of your readers are familiar with the UC Master Gardeners because of the Saturday Napa Valley Register columns with garden advice. However, we do much more than that.

We give seasonal workshops on topics tailored to the Napa community, on landscape gardening, and vegetable and fruit cultivation. You can learn how to beautify your yard, prune your roses, or grow the best tomatoes, with science-based advice from the University of California. And if you don't have a yard, we teach container gardening.

But there's more. Because of California's new normal — less water, more heat — we also offer advice on waterwise gardening, firewise landscaping, and soil improvement/carbon sequestration. For example, our backyard composting workshops, given with the help of the city and county of Napa, help Napans sequester carbon by way of composting their food scraps and plant trimmings, which reduces trips to the landfill.

We give talks at local nurseries, Clinic Ole, and the Napa City/County Library on all subjects horticultural. Our informal advice table at the Tuesday farmers market is always popular. We also run a help/advice desk through the UC Master Gardener office.

Our latest community venture is the Las Flores Learning Garden at the Las Flores Community Center in north Napa. Earlier this summer we welcomed over 300 folks of all ages to learn about gardening and admire the improvements done by UC Master Gardeners under the aegis of the city of Napa. It was a delightful day.

And that's the point. Being a UC Master Gardener is fun. When you join us, not only do you learn useful home gardening skills, but you meet other gardeners, make friends, and help your community. If this is appealing to you, think about going to the UC Master Gardener website at napamg.ucanr.edu and clicking on "join." There you may read an informational brochure about what the UC Master Gardeners do, and if it appeals to you, register for the mandatory informational session for applicants. The Napa UC Master Gardeners welcome applicants of all backgrounds, educations, and occupations, from anywhere in Napa County.

Thank you. To repeat: the deadline for applications is Sept. 20.

Cindy Watter

Napa