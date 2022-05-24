Letter: Join the Yes on L Coalition

Measure L has earned the support of a broad coalition. Of course it is supported by the fire experts like Napa Firewise, the Fire Safe Councils and CalFire Local 2881. But the support extends much further and deeper into the community as you'll see from the lists below of groups and leaders that have endorsed. It is perhaps unprecedented that all these different people have rallied behind one common cause here in Napa.

Key groups in support are: Napa Vision 2050, Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Climate Now!, Napa Valley Vintners, Growers and Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, Democrats of Napa Valley, Winegrowers of Napa County, Napa Valley Grapegrowers, Friends of the Napa River, Land Trust of Napa County, local Chambers of Commerce, St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the North Bay Association of Realtors.

Key leaders who have voiced their support are Congressman Mike Thompson, Senator Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning, St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar and American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia.

Again, it's a rarity here in Napa to see all the different people above supporting one thing. After studying the issue and the measure, they say yes on Measure L. They know that we need to do more to protect ourselves from wildfire and we need a local revenue source to do so. Local budgets are stretched thin. State and federal grants are possible, but they are sporadic and unreliable. This new local pot of money will make sure the critical work ahead happens each and every year.

Please join our coalition and your community in voting Yes on Measure L.

Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory

Measure L Campaign Committee co-chair