Letter: Join us in supporting Anne Cottrell for supervisor

The next few years are critical for the health of our Napa Valley. Water, fire, agriculture, land use and housing issues must be dealt with. We need a supervisor who is balanced, independent, experienced, and skilled with California and local law. That person is Anne Cottrell.

Anne was born and raised in the upper Napa Valley. As a child, she rode the ferris wheel at the Calistoga Fair and cheered at the Fourth of July Parade. She was an honor student in the St. Helena schools. Additionally, she knows this county as only a runner can. She has trod over our parks and miles of natural landscapes in Angwin and Calistoga.

With the complexity of laws governing water, land use, and housing, we need a supervisor skilled in law and with local experience with these issues. Anne has an undergraduate degree from Yale and a law degree from UC Berkeley. She has served seven and a half years on the Napa County Planning Commission and is a member of the Watershed Information and Conservation Council. She co-chaired St. Helena’s committee to update the General Plan and has been on the board of the Napa County Land Trust.

Diane Dillon, the retiring District 3 supervisor, supports Anne Cottrell for Napa County supervisor. Won’t you join us in supporting her, too?

Jeanne McCann Baswell, Stephanie Duff-Ericksen, Susan Leick, Joe McCrary, Joan Temple, Linda Williamson

Calistoga