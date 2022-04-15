Letter: Jon Crawford has the background, experience to be sheriff

One person running for Napa County Sheriff is a proven leader with extensive local law enforcement experience that is tempered by integrity. That candidate is none other than Jon Crawford. I’ll be voting for him on June 7 and I urge you to do the same.

Jon is “Napa Valley” through and through: He was raised here, schooled here (Justin Siena), and employed here 23 years as a Napa County Sheriff’s deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and most recently undersheriff. He is raising a family here, and is additionally involved in local community service with his active membership in the Rotary Club of Napa.

In other words, if there was a qualifications checklist for the office of Napa County Sheriff, Jon Crawford would most assuredly have every box checked!

I support Jon’s vision that the Napa County Sheriff’s Office should provide law enforcement services that ensure the safety and security of the entire county. As our sheriff, he will provide the leadership needed to achieve this goal and he’ll do so without the restraint or encumbrance of any political debt or favor. That is to say, "Jon is beholden to no one."

Once again, I urge you to vote for Jon Crawford and help elect him Napa County Sheriff.

Paul Watts

Napa