Letter: Jon Crawford is the leader Napa County needs

On the first day of Leadership Napa Valley Class 32, this stoic, unassuming, serious but seemingly amiable, man walked into class. During introductions, he introduced himself as Jon Crawford, the undersheriff for Napa County. For the following nine months, Jon was consistently the voice of reason, a man who was never insincere nor shallow. He was always a credible leader who could not be second-guessed. He won my admiration and we developed mutual trust. Jon has continued to be steadfast in his leadership style. Seeing Jon featured in Bay Area news taking charge of different situations including the fires was, therefore, no surprise having previously witnessed his leadership traits and characteristics.

I felt honored when Jon contacted me a couple of years later to give him advice on his ailing mother. As the saying goes, an apple doesn't fall far from the tree. She ended up moving into Aegis Living which gave me the opportunity to know her, Jon, and his family better. She was a hard-working Latina who had taken excellent care in the upbringing of Jon and his sister, also a wonderful individual. Through this, I got to know Jon as a loving son, husband, and father to his twin children and a compassionate man.

As a fellow Rotarian, it was no surprise when the Napa Rotary Club elected Jon to be its next president. He truly espouses the Rotary “Four-Way Test,” of:

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

I am privileged to serve with him on the board of Leadership Napa Valley where he lends his voice of reason with disparate ideas. When once asked by a colleague in a different forum we both belong to, what he would do if one of the people in the group was arrested and he was the Sheriff, Jon nonchalantly quipped that he would be happy to offer the person a ride home after he was processed. As funny as it may sound, that is the kind of leader Jon is.

There is a dearth of leaders with scruples in today’s world. Law enforcement requires unequivocal leaders who cannot be compromised and believe in the rule of law. The Sheriff’s Office is designed to be an elected position for good reasons. It worries me when certain groups show interest in such offices. I am not privy to his opponent’s proven experiences, but I am, however, privy to the interest groups that are funding his campaign (this is public information). It is indeed my hope that the people of Napa will vote for honor, integrity, dignity, and proven leadership, all qualities that Jon espouses.

A lot of questions remain unanswered. Up until last year, he was regarded very highly in his position as the undersheriff. What suddenly changed that led to his sudden departure? If he had done something wrong, why was that not brought to the public’s attention? After all, is it not the taxpayer’s money that was used to settle the ‘matter’ as recently reported in the Register? Why is it nebulous?

Jon will make a good sheriff for Napa County through all the qualities mentioned above and he will not be compromised!

Paul Oseso

Napa