Letter: Jon Crawford knows how to be a leader

In September 2018, I started Leadership Napa Valley as Class 32 along with 30 other leaders in our community. One of them was Jon Crawford. He instantly became one of the most respected and admired leaders in our class.

As the co-founder of Jameson Humane, an all-domestic animal rescue and sanctuary in Napa Valley, it is important to me that there is leadership and experience at the top in the Sheriff's department; as it oversees our very hard working Animal Services officers and the animals they service and protect every day.

Jon served admirably as the undersheriff for more than three years. He and I worked together on several animal cases including ones related to the 2020 fires. With Jon back in the office, there is more good work he will do for our beloved pets and their humans. I have seen him in action when leadership was needed. He is calm, decisive, resourceful, knowledgeable, courageous and kind. He gets the job done.

In the upcoming election, I will be voting for Jon Crawford for sheriff. Experience, leadership and integrity are the most important attributes for a sheriff. Jon has all of these things and more.

Please join me in supporting Jon Crawford for sheriff, an outstanding choice to serve our community, and help make this world-class destination its very best.

Monica Stevens

Napa Valley