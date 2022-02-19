Letter: Justice delayed is justice denied

So, Napa Councilmember Beth Painter has finally walked around in the Linda Vista/West Pueblo Island only to discover that she was in a neighborhood ("District map gets approval" — published Feb.10).

Yes Beth, it is a neighborhood and no one, to my knowledge, has ever suggested that the Island is anything but a neighborhood. Yet it is a neighborhood that shares few, if any, social or economic interests with Browns Valley, another neighborhood that will completely overwhelm the voting power the Island residents if the Island is to be included in Painter’s District 2 following (the shamefully delayed) annexation.

Painter avers, correctly, that assuring the Island would have the possibility of becoming part of District 4, would mean drawing district boundaries across Highway 29. But what is wrong with that?

The change would require that two very low population precincts currently in District 2 to be shifted to District 4. Yet Painter is willing to deny social justice to some 1,800 Island residents in order to preserve existing lines on a map. Lines on a map that would necessarily have needed to change if the council had done its job and had already annexed the Island, as it has for so long a time promised.

Justice delayed is justice denied, and all Napans deserve better.

David Campbell

Napa