Letter: Justice served in COVID fraud case

Justice was served with the guilty plea of Napa naturopathic "doctor" Juli Mazi who illegally peddled COVD-19 "homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets" and fraudulent immunization cards. Her reckless practice endangered her patients putting them at risk of COVD-19 infection while stoking fears of proven and safe vaccines.

Sadly, every day naturopathic practitioners profit off their selling of unproven treatments and interventions while masquerading as doctors. Unfortunately, the Napa Valley Register promoted Juli Mazi's practice in the Nov. 19 article "Naturopathic doctor Mazi offers another option for medical care," by not challenging her claim that naturopaths "have the same training as medical doctors" and "that she has as much training...as an endocrinologist and...as a gastroenterologist."

In fact, medical students spend more than twice the number of hours in lectures, labs, clinical study, and direct patient care than naturopathic students. After medical school, practicing medical doctors then must complete a residency (3-4 years) in their field and many other go on to complete a fellowship (2-3 years) which is in no way comparable to the training of naturopaths.

Modern medical practice is based on science and relies on highly trained and skilled professionals. During this time of misinformation, it is critical that others who deliver care to patients are held to these high standards, and when they fail they be held accountable.

Andrew Fenton, M.D.

Napa