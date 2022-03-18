Letter: Keep Fuller Park for the kids

My parents moved to Napa in 1955, so to say I have lived here a long time goes without saying.

As a kid, having my mom take us to Fuller Park was a great treat. Maybe, some people have forgotten how much fun it was to play on the swings or see how many times you could go down the slide. This park is for the children to enjoy plain and simple.

Maybe those who think art belongs in the park should find another part of the park to put their art. It has been my experience that Napa does not invest much to have places for children to run and play. How can I say this? When my daughter lived in different communities, because her husband was in the military, I had the pleasure of going to parks and community centers with my grandchildren that were so fantastic. Each time, I compared them to Napa and without a doubt, Napa fell short.

Let’s preserve Fuller Park for our children and grandchildren to run and play. If you feel as I do, please voice your opinion and help save this park for our children for today and in the future. We need more things for children in our community. Let’s invest in our children and create more parks.

Rose Eaton

Napa