Letter: Keep 'Giving' going

Bravo! It’s wonderful to read the “12 Days of Giving” articles, a partnership between the Napa Valley Community Foundation and the Napa Valley Register.

Thank you for the in-depth features on these wonderful and hard-working nonprofits. What if this became a regular feature throughout the year? There are hundreds of nonprofits serving this valley in numerous capacities making for plenty of content for weekly or monthly articles.

Let’s celebrate the work of nonprofits throughout this coming year!

Gayle Adamowicz Bray

Napa

