Letter: Keep new jail funding where it is

A recent opinion article in the Napa Valley Register suggested that the funds identified for construction of a new jail could be better spent on local road repairs.
A simple research of local funding of road repairs in Napa county shows that road repair funding was addressed in Measure T imposing a ½% sales tax which was approved by the voters in 2018. This measure is providing approximately $20 million annually for road repairs. These funds are being provided annually for 25 years and distributed to all cities and the county of Napa. I believe redirecting the funding identified for a new jail is unwise and unnecessary.
Jack Gray
Founding member, Napa County Taxpayers Association