Letter: Keep Skyline Park as it is

I read an article in the newspaper about a part of Skyline Park possibly being turned into more low income housing. I used to help run Skyline Park as vice president and continue to serve as the president of the archery club. I am very alarmed at what I see this town turning into as it is not concerned with locals any more.

As a contractor in this town I know what is being built and it’s either massive resorts catering only to tourists or low-income, high-density housing which we have all seen creates more traffic as well as more crime, both wiping out what makes Napa so wonderful.

But I urge you as well as others to see another side. What makes Napa great is nature, open spaces, and beauty, all of which will be killed now and forever, never to return if things like this continue to happen. I really hope you as well as others can help Napans keep Napa beautiful. Skyline Park is visited by literally thousands of people and open spaces are critical not just for human health both mentally and physically but also needed for nature which barely has anywhere to go as well.

Matt J Petrini

Napa