Letter: Keep Skyline Park wild

I wanted to write this letter to express my concern as a citizen in Napa County with the potential development proposal at Skyline Wilderness Park. Skyline Park is one of the very few recreational areas left in Napa County that is well maintained and established offering those interested in equestrian, disc golf, hiking, cycling and those interested in archery (like myself) an area to enjoy on the weekends or our days off. I know that not just myself, but many of the local community members would be extremely disappointed in the development over Skyline Park land. With this, by starting a way of development over the land, the county of Napa is setting a dangerous precedent of allowing future development to take place even if this is the only initial effort.