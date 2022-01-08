Letter: Keeping our kids in school

As we plan for a return to school from Winter Break amid a major surge of COVID-19 cases, local educators are focused on keeping our children and families safe while maintaining in-person learning for our students.

Napa County was one of the earliest counties to return to in-person instruction back in October of 2020. We found that most transmissions occurred through community spread rather than in school, and we are still committed to keeping our schools open as the best option both academically and for our students’ mental health.

To ensure healthy school environments for our students and staff, our districts and schools have been working incredibly hard during the break to distribute at-home test kits for use before the children return to school.

We are grateful that California purchased millions of these kits, and we continue to work closely with Dr. Karen Relucio and Napa County Public Health, as well as the California Department of Public Health, the California Department of Education, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office as circumstances around the pandemic continue to shift and change.

Even with home testing and vaccinations available for all children 5 and older, we must still follow the best practices when sending children back to school. Children must wear a mask, and families should consider upgrading from cloth to well-fitted surgical masks or double masking. Please get a vaccination and booster shots if eligible. Children washing their hands frequently and remaining home when sick, also help to prevent further spread of the virus.

Our local public school districts have distributed thousands of on-site tests to their families, upgraded their ventilation systems, brought in hand-sanitizing stations, PPE, and engaged in contact tracing and notifying families when their child has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The Napa County Office of Education, working closely with our districts and the private schools in the county, continues to meet weekly with Napa County Public Health so our education leaders can hear the latest information directly from local health experts.

California has reiterated its commitment to in-person learning, and we are committed to continuing to provide the extra-curricular activities that enrich the educational experience of our children.

This is a time of uncertainty and concern, with rapidly changing protocols and recommendations. As the pandemic continues to evolve, we will continue to work through this together to keep our students, families, and staff safe. We appreciate your understanding and support.

Dr. Barbara Nemko

Napa County Superintendent of Schools