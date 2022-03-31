Letter: Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't qualified

In regards to “Jackson's critics won’t be making history” by Jackie Calmes, published on the Register opinion page on March 26: The fact that President Biden would consider only a "Black" candidate and then still only a "woman" as a Supreme Court Justice candidate is on its face, utter and blatant racism and sexism.

This cannot be denied, and yet I thought the Democrat party was against such things. His candidate, a woman herself, was shown to be unable to answer the simple question of what a “woman” is, by a simple definition.

Regardless of who asked the question, the inability of a supposed adult legal professional to do this simple act should be more than enough to have her consideration revoked and a new candidate brought forth.

Pardon me for having previously presumed in my “privilege” to have assumed Ms. Jackson as a woman, as I admit I am not a biologist.

Mark Mathews

American Canyon