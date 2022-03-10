Letter: Kindness is alive and well in Napa

I am 89 years old and have lived in Napa for 60 years. I went into town on Feb. 17 as I had a package to pick up at a company called Spaces.

Unfortunately, I entered the wrong parking garage. Rather than fight the traffic, I decided to exit my vehicle, take my walker and ask someone where this building is located.

I encountered a young man nearby and asked for directions. He took out his smartphone, found the address, and said he would walk with me.

We went a distance and I realized my legs could not carry me much further and said I would turn back to the garage. My young friend said I needed a wheelchair. My thought at this point was where could we find one in downtown Napa?

No problem because my young man went into the nearby Archer Hotel, where he had been working, and low and behold, he came out with a wheelchair.

From there, he wheeled me to Spaces. I retrieved my package and then he took me to my vehicle. We belatedly exchanged names and this young man was Brandon Richardson, who was born and raised in Napa. He has a lovely family and owns a local business called ECO Plumbing.

For the last 2 years, the coronavirus has affected us in so many ways. This encounter I had with Brandon restored my faith in humanity. This act of kindness that he exhibited made me realize that kindness is indeed alive and well in Napa.

Louise Clerici

Napa