Letter: Kudos to the supes

The unanimous, 4-0 vote by the Napa County Board of Supervisors on April 19 to uphold the greenhouse mitigation appeal regarding the Walt Ranch project says far more about the supervisors taking a united stand as a governing body in support of environmental issues than it says about slowing the growth of vineyard development in Napa County. This vote does not signal the demise of the agriculture business in Napa County as some vineyard owners would have us believe, but rather it signals a shifting of priorities on the part of our elected officials away from an economic baseline to a more realistic acceptance of the inevitable climate changes that are now part of our daily lives.

So, kudos to the supes for having the courage to listen to the voices of the people at the recent board meeting whose concerns were well delivered and backed up by common sense scientific data from the Center for Biological Diversity. Understandably, the Walt Ranch project is still a viable option for vineyard expansion in the Napa Valley, but with this vote, the rules for compliance to environmental issues have changed to reflect a more balanced, scientific approach to the long-term effects of cutting down 14,000 mature oak trees to accommodate a 209-acre mountain top vineyard.

I don’t think anyone knows where this Walt Ranch drama will end up because it just seems like everyone keeps kicking it down the road hoping it will go away one way or another. But either way, the 4-0 vote is a defining moment in our effort to end the polarization between the environmentalists and the agriculture business. Let’s hope we can solve this conflict with solid, scientific data along with input from the landowners without any interference from special interest groups. The supervisors just showed us how to come together around a common cause. Are we ready for the next step?

Mike Wallace

Napa