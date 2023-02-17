John Truchard is proving his mettle as a good steward of Napa treasures -- the Uptown and Opera House. The Uptown continues to be a beacon in the night will all letters illuminated, looking great and a line up that many of my friends are very happy with.

In my 23 years here, the Opera House has never looked better. The newly refreshed paint on the building makes that Napa Grand Dame really shine. Parks & Rec -- Wow! The night-time lights and art experience -- Napa Lighted Art Festival -- is absolutely spectacular. It was truly amazing to walk around downtown in the crisp air of January and February with lots of other Napa residents to see and watch these displays and then take in a dinner at one of our local restaurants.