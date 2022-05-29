Letter: L - NO

Before you make a decision on whether you will vote to burden yourself with an new special tax, here is a few things you need to take into consideration:

The state legislature's nonpartisan Analyst Office in January had reported the Governor's Wildfire and Forest Resilience Package proposes $1.2 billion over two years to improve forest health and make communities more resilient to future wildfires. Additionally, CalFire has announced directing $138 million in funding for prevention projects.

These announcements were followed up by the Governor recently announcing "the largest budget surplus in any state ever," a $68 billion budget surplus for fiscal year 2022-23. The previous year's state budget surplus included a $47 billion surplus.

On top of this, the state, counties and city jurisdictions are deciding what to do with COVID relief funds that have been provided by the federal government.

Implementing a new tax at this time is premature. It would be wise and prudent to wait and see the outcome of the various jurisdictions annual budgets and how much will be appropriated for wildfire mitigation.

Families, seniors and anyone in the working class are being hammered by high inflation for every day necessities. The inflation adjustment for the gasoline tax and PG&E rate increases have been approved and are scheduled to take effect. Note that that part of your PG&E rate increases include wildfire prevention measures.

We do not need this new tax. It is unnecessary. Government just needs to get priorities in order.

Join me in voting L - NO.

Tom Orlando

Former American Canyon mayor

Board member, Napa County Taxpayers Association