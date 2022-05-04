Letter: “L” no to more taxes

For more than two years we have struggled with the impact of COVID-19. While completely not out of the woods from COVID-19, up pops inflation. Goods and services are up 7.9% over the last year. Gasoline prices are near or over $6 per gallon. PG&E bills continue to rise even as I use less. Housing costs are crippling for many. Now, the Napa County Board of Supervisors want to raise our sales tax. Enough is enough. Please! The ordinance will appear on your June ballot as Measure “L.”