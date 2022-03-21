Letter: Labor Council announces endorsements

The Napa-Solano Central Labor Council (AFL-CIO) has voted upon and endorsed the following candidates for the Primary Election in June:
US Congress, District 4 — Mike Thompson
US Congress, District 8 — John Garamendi
California State Assembly, District 4 — Cecilia Aguiar-Curry
California State Assembly, District 11 — Lori Wilson
Napa County Supervisor, District 1 — Joelle Gallagher
Napa County Supervisor, District 3 — Anne Cottrell
Napa County District Attorney — Alison Haley
Solano County Supervisor, District 3 — DUAL ENDORSEMENT - Jennifer Barton, Wanda Williams
Solano County Superintendent of Schools — Lisette Estrella-Henderson
Solano County Sheriff — Tom Ferrara
The endorsement process entailed a long and thorough series of interviews and discussions within the local labor movement to identify the candidates with the best understanding and support for the issues of working people. This process included workers across sectors, from the public sector to education to building trades and beyond.
With these endorsements made, we look forward to helping get these champions of labor into elected office and fighting for an economy and society that works for all!
Jon Riley
Executive Director, Napa-Solano Central Labor Council