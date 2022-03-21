Letter: Labor Council announces endorsements

The Napa-Solano Central Labor Council (AFL-CIO) has voted upon and endorsed the following candidates for the Primary Election in June:

US Congress, District 4 — Mike Thompson

US Congress, District 8 — John Garamendi

California State Assembly, District 4 — Cecilia Aguiar-Curry

California State Assembly, District 11 — Lori Wilson

Napa County Supervisor, District 1 — Joelle Gallagher

Napa County Supervisor, District 3 — Anne Cottrell

Napa County District Attorney — Alison Haley

Solano County Supervisor, District 3 — DUAL ENDORSEMENT - Jennifer Barton, Wanda Williams

Solano County Superintendent of Schools — Lisette Estrella-Henderson

Solano County Sheriff — Tom Ferrara

The endorsement process entailed a long and thorough series of interviews and discussions within the local labor movement to identify the candidates with the best understanding and support for the issues of working people. This process included workers across sectors, from the public sector to education to building trades and beyond.

With these endorsements made, we look forward to helping get these champions of labor into elected office and fighting for an economy and society that works for all!

Jon Riley

Executive Director, Napa-Solano Central Labor Council