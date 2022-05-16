Letter: Lacking pedestrian, motorist safety is not a good look

After reading about the Napa City Council's decision to re-implement the red light camera system at strategic intersections in the May 6 edition of the NVR, I was motivated to share a few thoughts. First, Kudos to the "Slow Down Napa" volunteers, Maureen Trippe, Bob Archibald and others, who have advanced this concern to the point where the city has taken notice and is beginning to do something about it.

The fact that we were nearly dead last in a state traffic safety study for traffic related safety is unacceptable. Near the absolute top in wine, but near the bottom for pedestrian and motorist safety is not a good look.

I appreciate Mayor Sedgley and the members of the City Council for listening and taking this issue to heart. Having said that, I know we're a long way from the best outcome that traffic calming measures can bring. I wholeheartedly support the city finding a way to fund additional efforts, including the hiring of new traffic cops as well as hiring bonafide traffic engineers to design infrastructure impediments to excessive speed as well as to take maximum advantage of technology. With the significant level of federal monies given to municipalities during recent rounds of stimulus funding, I suggest now is the time. Perhaps we can also persuade Sen. Bill Dodd to champion an effort at the state level to bring remote camera technology to easily identified thoroughfares where routine speeding is egregious.

I've heard the concerns about eyes in the sky but don't agree that public safety should be subordinated to conspiracy theories. I offer only one suggestion for the cameras at intersections. When we had the last iteration of the cameras, one could get a nearly $400 ticket for a 'rolling' stop, turning right. Obviously there are unacceptable circumstances where someone rolls the stoplight at too much speed, but perhaps the cameras could be calibrated to allow only a very, very low rate of speed where it's safe, say 3 miles an hour. I recall that the rolling stop issue was one of the biggest complaints and I concur. The focus of the cameras should be the laggards who gun it through the intersection on a yellow light.

Too many fatalities have occurred due to that kind of behavior. I recall the scene from the long ago movie, Starman, where Jeff Bridges' character is an alien who comes to earth and learns how to live among us. He is asked at one point if he knows what the colors of the stoplight mean. Having observed common driving behavior at stoplights he replies, "Red light stop, green light go, yellow light go very fast!” Things haven't changed.

I live on one of the busy thoroughfares, like Bob Archibald, on South Jefferson Street. At certain points during the day, you take your life in your hands merely trying to back your car out of the driveway. Once people leave the stop sign at Old Sonoma Road and South Jefferson, heading south, they often hit speeds exceeding 50 miles an hour and more. I know other neighborhoods have the same issues. It's crazy. And when you wave and signal or call out to speeders, often young men with IQs about equal to their age, their response is to hit the gas pedal even harder. Many of these cars are equipped with glass packs that sound more like power lawn mowers than race cars. Impressive? Hardly, pathetic is the word.

We pride ourselves here in Napa about the quality of life and are often told by visitors that we live in one of the most idyllic locales in the entire country. Our traffic behavior should be consistent with that quality of life concern. Our local pedestrians walking on their own or with their dogs, should not be in fear for their life simply crossing a busy intersection that does not have a stoplight. Please express your concerns on a regular basis with our local elected officials as well as city staff. Slow Down Napa, even though I know there are miles to go, has proven that you can at least begin to get results if you join together and continue to speak out.

Daniel Cutright

Napa