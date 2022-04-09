Letter: Lamenting the news

Living with a wrongful war daily on my television set and the worst is yet to come I will be willing to bet.

My tears have dried, anger and despair have set in. Cannot peace and love in this world possibly win?

We’ve not done as much as we can to aid Ukraine to win the war against Putin whose actions are insane.

There’s lots of empathy for Ukrainians; it is well deserved. For those whose skin color is darker it’s far more reserved.

There are Syrians, Afghans, Africans, and Hispanics too facing a variety of dangers many more than just a few.

Democracy itself is at risk in Ukraine and also here. Remember Jan. 6th which could happen again, I fear.

Putin lies to his people about what is going on there; we have Trump saying ballot fraud was everywhere.

No lesson from his impeachment did he ever learn as political help from Putin he is still trying to earn.

We’ve a high court justice who doesn’t recuse or say why, his wife supporting the attempt the election to not certify.

What is there about recusal people don’t understand? Locally we’ve got Pedroza in a kerfuffle over some land.

Aside from war, there are frequent accounts of a shooting and camp clean-ups which to the homeless are like looting.

Republicans highlighted at a White Nationalist meeting while a qualified judicial nominee gets a nasty greeting.

The threat to our planet and life is global warming and yet we’ve failed to take it seriously which does make me fret.

Abortion is being restricted and kids can’t learn about slavery or gender differences of that there is no doubt.

Meanwhile, in the background the virus COVID still lurks claiming lives, sickening some, shrinking brains as it works.

Life-saving vaccinations are available to those of us here though some decline them out of mostly irrational fear.

I don’t get it, no I really don’t, why things like the above still happen in our world today. Where pray tell is love?

Love for others, ourselves, and the planet is so needed now. If we practiced it what a difference it would make. Wow!

I ask where are our values and what about history too? It seems that in this century we have other things to do.

Shame on us if lessons from our history we’ve not learned. If we kill off life on earth, we will get what we have earned.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville