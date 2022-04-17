Letter: Land use decision of upmost importance when dealing with climate crisis

Agriculture vs. tourism. Profit vs. preservation. It seems clear to me that in this time of “alternate facts” where “there are good people on both sides,” those of us who try to be fair to property owners just wanting to make a decent profit from their investment and to those who see the damage over-farming and tourism development is having on our ecosystem, are having a hard time separating “fact” from “I wish it were so.”

The April 11 letter-to-the-editor from the Farm Bureau states the perspective of landowners who believe it is their right to develop and use their vineyard property as they see fit as long as they believe they are in compliance with existing regulations.

Recent letters-to-the-editor from environmental groups state their perspective: that landowners have a responsibility not to make changes that negatively impact our resources. E.g. water, watersheds, animal habitat.

The Farm Bureau is accusing “a small vocal minority” who “weaponized…projects to selfishly further their own political goals.”

Yes, the goal of “select groups and individuals” is political. The Napa Valley is a very different place today than it was 17 years ago when I moved here. These groups and individuals are concerned that policies, regulations and laws which were adequate when the Agricultural Preserve was established in 1968 have been eroded and/or no longer suffice to protect the resources of our Valley.

They want to support candidates for elected office who will make the tough decisions required for land use in our current era of climate crisis. Who are willing to take a realistic look at the collision we are witnessing between the rights of individuals (and conglomerates) who grow grapes, make wine and entertain those who flock here to do both, and the rights of the larger community who see economic and environmental danger in the continued expansion of those industries.

I am glad “select groups and individuals” are working hard, and at personal cost, to bring these issues into the light so we residents can make informed voting choices.

Iris Barrie

Napa